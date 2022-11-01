North America's #1 Resilience Coaches Stephane and Shalee Schafeitel Reveal What it Takes to be Resilient During Uncertain Times

Business Leaders, High Performers, and Coaches are the backbone of positive impact in the world. They tend to wake up with their goals being top of mind and fully committed to lead and influence their tribes to success. They are constantly working hard to change lives for the better. To many, these leaders seem unphased, and strong and look like they always have their life together. It makes sense: why would anyone want to be led by someone who doesn't own these characteristics?

Unfortunately, most of these leaders are often met with the challenge of carrying a lot of weight on their shoulders. Oftentimes, they are so busy as world changers and universe denters that they themselves struggle with stress, overwhelm, and mental and emotional barriers like anger, fear, anxiety, and self-doubt. As the old adage goes, "the carpenter is usually the one with the leaky roof."

Stephane and Shalee Schafeitel, also known as Steph & Shay, call these mental and emotional barriers, 'Running Parachutes', which create drag and resistance in life and business and hold people back from their greatness. Steph & Shay are known as the top resilience coaches in North America. The Wall Street Journal Bestselling Authors have privately coached and mentored thousands of business leaders, high performers, and coaches to overcome these energy-draining challenges and become resilient and successful.

It wasn't always fairytales and rainbows for the duo. They both know firsthand what it means to be in a dark place, to feel lost, and to overcome existential problems. It's what originally inspired both of them to start studying mindpower and resilience.

"I was overweight, depressed, lost, and confused. After facing a series of events in my early 20s, the depression slump put me in a position where I stopped taking care of myself and I was unhealthy. Quite honestly, I was lost - I didn't know who I was," Shay explains.

"One day I woke up after gaining about 35 lbs. I was sick and tired of feeling sick and tired. I decided I could BE more, that I could DO more, and that I could HAVE more in my life. After a lot of hard work, discipline, and MASSIVE ACTION, I unlocked the resilience, confidence, and happiness that was hidden all those years.

"After seeing the transformation within myself, many came to me asking how I did it. That day forward, I made it my purpose to help people become the best versions of themselves," she adds.

At a young age, Steph found himself in a broken home. His biological mother left him early, and the toxic relationship between his father and stepmother caused trauma in his upbringing. Regardless of his world falling apart, Steph used mindpower strategies to not only overcome his issues but to inspire and help others. At the young age of 16, he committed to helping other teens as a "Natural Helper" at his high school. He was trained to help others deal with issues such as depression and bullying, as well as sexual, physical, and drug abuse. From there, it was his mission to positively impact the world through mindpower.

Master Your Mindpower

Mindpower is where mental toughness and emotional resilience converge.

Mental toughness is about having an unwavering strength of mind. Emotional resilience is the ability to no longer be a prisoner of your negative emotions.

Individuals with Mindpower are the most successful people in the world.

In order to be the most resilient, especially through the toughest of times, it's important to know why you're here, how you're going to get there, and how you're going to behave along the way.

This means aligning your 3Ps: Principles, Passion, and Purpose.

According to Steph & Shay, when these 3Ps are aligned, leaders, high performers, and coaches are able to experience flow state daily. When flow state is achieved, it becomes easy to start winning the day effortlessly. It also helps leaders discover the Running Parachutes that are holding them back. Typically these are mental and emotional barriers that are limiting them. When these are identified, the process of elimination becomes simple.

In their 8-week development program, Mindpower Breakthrough, Steph & Shay help leaders break through emotional blocks and build ultimate mental toughness and resilience. Participants determine the correct strategies and habits they need to maximize their potential personally and professionally.

"Our book was a 12-year research project and our processes are research-backed. They are proven to help our clients increase their confidence and success. These processes help them with their focus, resilience, and their overall productivity. They push them to take massive action every day toward achieving their goals and also ensure they stay consistently disciplined.

"Everyone was born with a mind. You weren't born with Mindpower. Mindpower is developed. We'll teach you how to develop it," Steph affirms.

The duo's book, Master Your Mindpower, is a Wall Street Journal Bestseller, USA Today Bestseller, Barnes & Noble Bestseller, and an Amazon Bestseller.

"When we wrote Master Your Mindpower, we wanted to share our knowledge about how an improved mindset can change your life," Shay stated.

Steph & Shay's work has already impacted the lives of 100 million people, and the dynamic duo continues to help business leaders and high performers increase their mental strength and emotional resilience.

"Our mission is to positively impact the lives of 1 billion people by helping them increase their mental toughness and emotional resilience," commented Steph & Shay.

The book recently celebrated the 2nd anniversary of its release date and has now sold over 100,000 copies. Their book is in paperback, ebook, and also available as an audiobook. To celebrate, Steph & Shay would like to buy you a copy of their book.

