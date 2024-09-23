Florida Sheriff's Deputy Accidentally Kills Girlfriend While Cleaning Weapon

A Florida deputy has been charged with manslaughter after he accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend while cleaning his gun.

According to a news release from the Ocala Police Department, Leslie Boileau, a Marion County Sheriff's Deputy, called 9-1-1 on the night of Thursday, Sept. 19, to report that he had accidentally shot his girlfriend.

Victim Found with Gunshot Wound to the Forehead

"Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a fatal gunshot wound to her forehead. A 9mm handgun was observed on the victim's lap, and a rifle was also present at the scene," the news release states.

Per the release, Boileau told officers during questioning that the shooting was "accidental," expressing that it occurred as he and his girlfriend were "handling and dry-firing the firearms." "Dry-firing" is shooting a firearm without ammunition in the chamber.

Boileau Told Officers He Dry-Fired a Rifle in Victim's Direction but Had Forgotten About Loaded Magazine He Placed Inside

Boileau said that the two had gotten home from dinner when they opened a package with gun cleaning supplies and began cleaning them.

According to an arrest report obtained by FOX 13, Boileau stated that during the process, he "grabbed the rifle and dry-fired it one time," and on the second dry-fire attempt, he "had forgotten that he placed the loaded magazine into the rifle, which shot one live round in the direction of (his girlfriend), ultimately killing her."

The deputy allegedly said that he and his girlfriend had done similar training and told officers at the scene, "I know this looks really bad. I told her I did not want this to happen," reports FOX 13.

Investigators Corroborated Boileau's Account with Physical Evidence Found at the Scene

The Ocala Police Department said that a search warrant was executed at Boileau's residence, corroborating his account with physical evidence found at the scene.

"In light of these findings, Leslie Boileau has been arrested for manslaughter for his role in the fatal shooting," states the department's news release.

In a press release, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Boileau is being held in the Marion County Jail without bond. He was "immediately terminated" from the department, where he had served eight years as a deputy sheriff.