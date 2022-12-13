Florida Realtor Finds Trespassing Couple Having Sex in Pool of House For Sale

A couple was arrested after a realtor allegedly witnessed them having sex in her client's pool, authorities said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the realtor went to show her client's home last Monday to a potential buyer and called 911 after she saw a stranger's car in the driveway and noticed two people were having sex in the pool. She said the property was vacant and no one had permission to be there.

Couple Admitted to Going to the House Specifically for Sex

When deputies arrived, they found the couple behind the residence. The woman, identified as Victoria Colon, told deputies she didn't know the homeowners, and admitted to going there to have sex with the man, Joshua Jones, according to the report.

"Colon advised she did not believe they were doing anything wrong," the report said. Deputies said they searched the couple and found a baggie with a white crystal-like substance in Jones' possession, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Charged with Criminal Trespassing, Drug Possession

Colon was arrested for trespassing in a structure or conveyance. She was booked into the Polk County jail and released on a $250 bond. Meanwhile, Jones was arrested for trespassing in a structure or conveyance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Polk County Jail, then released on a $1,750 bond.

In August 2018, a couple was charged with criminal trespass after police caught them having intercourse inside a vacant house in Youngstown, Ohio. When officers arrived, the front door was standing open. When they went inside, they said they found the couple, who appeared to have been squatting at the house, having intercourse on a mattress in the living room, as reported by WKBN.