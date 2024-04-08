Florida Pre-Med Student Stabs Mother to Death Because 'She Got on My Nerves'

A 21-year-old college student Emmanuel Espinoza has been charged with first-degree murder after Florida authorities say he drove to his mother's home and stabbed her multiple times Saturday because "she got on my nerves," authorities said.

The victim, identified as Elvia Espinoza, 46, was on the phone with another relative when her son attacked her.

Emmanuel Drove 165 Miles to his Mother's House Before Stabbing Her

Emmanuel drove about 165 miles from the University of Florida in Gainesville to Frostproof, Florida. When he arrived at his mother's, he began stabbing her as soon as she answered the door and then called 911 to confess to the slaying, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Sheriff Judd said Emmanuel drove to Frostproof for a family event for one of his grandparents when the altercation happened. He had asked his mother if he could stay with her and she agreed.

Emmanuel Told Cops He Really Loved His Mother But 'She Irritated Him'

"We talked to him and he confessed. He said, 'You know, I have wanted to kill my mother for many, many years because she got on my nerves,'" Judd said. "We asked him, 'What's your relationship with your mother?' and, he said about an eight out of 10, that he really loved her, but she irritated him."

Elvia Espinoza was 46 years old and a second grade teacher at Ben Hill Griffin Elementary School in Frostproof and is well-loved by the community. It's a very sad day, with an inexplicable, vicious murder. Her family, friends, students and colleagues at the school and with Polk County Public Schools are in our prayers," Sheriff Judd said.

Espinoza was booked into the Polk County Jail and is being charged with first degree murder.