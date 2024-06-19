Florida Plastic Surgeon Charged After Wife Suffers Fatal Cardiac Arrest During Procedure Amid Shocking Negligence Claims

A Florida plastic surgeon has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife, who went into cardiac arrest on his operating table in November.

Benjamin Brown, 41, turned himself in on Monday and faces charges of second-degree felony homicide: manslaughter by culpable negligence. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office responded to an emergency at Brown's practice, Restore Plastic Surgery in Gulf Breeze, Florida, on November 21. Hillary Ellington Brown, 33, suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where she was put on life support. She died seven days later. An autopsy is pending.

Brown remains in county jail awaiting a bond hearing.

On the day of the incident, Hillary was scheduled for multiple procedures, including liposuction and lip injections. According to a state report, she prepared her own anesthesia and took several pills, including Valium, but did not document them. She experienced symptoms of sedation toxicity before the procedures began. Despite this, Brown administered more anesthesia without verifying her initial dosage. Hillary became unresponsive and had a seizure during the procedures. A medical assistant suggested calling 911, but Brown initially refused. Eventually, he relented, but it was too late. Emergency services transported her to the hospital, where she never regained consciousness. The couple had three children.

The Florida Department of Health has issued an emergency order restricting Brown's medical license to only perform surgeries in a licensed hospital under supervision. The department is pursuing disciplinary action, and Brown has chosen to challenge the allegations. A hearing is pending.

Reports from a probe into Brown's practice describe it as "dirty" and "poorly maintained." Employees claimed medications were stored in an unlocked cabinet, and unlicensed staff, including Brown's wife, performed procedures. Patients reported disfiguring outcomes from treatments received at the practice.

Dr. Brown graduated from Georgetown University's Department of Plastic Surgery in 2015, according to the Florida Department of Health. Just days before his wife's death, he had asked for prayers on social media, reports the Pensacola News Journal.

Marty Ellington, Hillary's father, expressed his grief, blaming Brown's negligence for his daughter's death.

The Florida Department of Health continues to investigate the case.