Florida Nursing Assistant Caught Sexually Abusing 90-Year-Old Woman Under His Care

A nursing assistant with Vitas Healthcare is accused of committing a sex act on an elderly woman in his care.

Police in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, arrested 51-year-old Billy Bunn after the alleged assault that took place on Wednesday.

Bunn Exposed Himself to the Elderly Woman, Forced Her to Touch Him

According to police, Bunn was caregiving at a nursing facility in New Smyrna Beach when he was caught red-handed by another caretaker.

Bunn stood quietly as a judge found probable cause on charges of lewd and lascivious and battery on an elderly or disabled person. Bunn is employed by Vitas Healthcare as a certified nursing assistant and was working Wednesday at a small assisted living facility on Timberlane Drive.

Bunn allegedly exposed himself to a 90-year-old bedridden female patient with dementia and forced her to touch him. Police said another staff member witnessed the alleged abuse and called the assisted living facility's owner, who in turn alerted law enforcement.

"The patient doesn't even know what she was doing. I believe the guy was making her do that," the 911 caller said. "I spoke to the patient after I found out and all she was saying was, I feel so sick, I feel so sick."

Bunn Arrested, 'Under Investigation' by Employer

Police say Bunn left the facility but was arrested later at his Daytona Beach apartment. We reached out to Vitas Healthcare who did not say whether Bunn is still employed or how long he has been working for the company.

However, a spokesman for the company told local news outlet WESH it was conducting an internal investigation into the allegations of misconduct.

"We take any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously," the company said in its statement. We are working closely with local authorities' investigation while we conduct our own internal review. Our patients' health and well-being are at the heart of everything we do."

An assistant public defender noted Bunn had no prior convictions and asked that Bunn be released on his own recognizance. His bond has been set at $5,000.