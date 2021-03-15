Florida Man Kills Grandfather, Pulls Out His Ears from Pockets During Police Questioning

A Florida man allegedly pulled out a pair of severed human ears out of his pant pockets while being questioned about the murder of his grandfather.

Kolby Parker, 30, was accused of fatally stabbing his 77-year-old granddad Ronald Wells, Sr., on Saturday evening inside the Lake County residence they lived in, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Parker Initially Claimed Self-Defense

Parker initially told investigators that he acted in self-defense, saying he was attacked by Wells with a knife during an altercation between them after smoking marijuana together. He said he disarmed his grandfather and then stabbed him with the knife.

The older man's body was found on the front porch with multiple stab wounds, according to Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. John Herrell. While Parker was being interviewed by deputies, he removed two human ears from his pants pockets, which were later discovered to belong to Wells.



He Confessed to Killing Grandfather Because 'It Was His Time to Go'

Parker then lunged at a deputy in an attempt to grab the deputy's Taser and firearm, the arrest report said. Three deputies were punched, kicked or head-butted by Parker during his arrest, according to the affidavit. He eventually confessed that he hit Wells multiple times on the head using a baseball bat before stabbing him several times with a butcher knife.

He also admitted to cutting off Wells' ears and told deputies that he wanted his grandfather to be with his deceased grandmother and "it was his time to go." During a search of the home, investigators found an apron in Parker's bedroom with the phrase "The Family Butcher" printed on it and plastic, blood-soaked human ears attached to the apron..

Parker is charged with second-degree murder, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence. He is currently being held in Lake County jail without bond.