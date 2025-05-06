Man, Dog Killed by Black Bear in Second Attack this Year in Florida

A man and his dog were killed in a suspected black bear attack in rural southwest Florida, prompting a search for the animal and warnings for residents to stay away from the area, state wildlife officials said Monday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the deadly encounter occurred near Jerome, in Collier County, east of Naples and just south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area.

Bear Found Dead in Woods Nearby

The Collier County Sheriff's Office received a call at 7:07 a.m. on May 5, from the victim's daughter, reporting the bear attack, after she saw the bear kill the victim's dog. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man and dog had been fatally mauled. According to Naples Daily News, the victim was identified as 88-year-old Robert Markel.

Wildlife officers and local law enforcement were continuing to search the area on Monday for the bear, which could still be nearby. "Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and avoid the area," FWC said in a statement. "Do not approach or attempt to track wildlife."

Hours later, wildlife officials pulled a dead bear from nearby woods around 9 p.m. after a series of loud pops were heard two separate times over a 45-minute period, the Naples Daily News reported. Four bear traps were previously placed around the area as of Monday evening, with authorities stressing that "public safety is paramount."

Second Attack this Year, Both Incidents Involved a Dog

Markel's death would be the first ever first ever death by bear attack in Florida. However, it was the second time this year a black bear has attacked a person in Florida and both incidents involved a dog.

According to FWC records, a female black bear attacked a person on Feb. 15 in the Marion County community of Silver Springs. A dog was also involved in that incident.

According to the data, since November 2020, there have been at least 15 bear attacks in Florida involving the presence of dogs. The last attack a dog was not present, according to the records, was in March 2020.