Florida Man Brutally Kills Wife and Two Adult Kids at Home, Calls 911 After Executing Family

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his wife of 30 years, their 27-year-old daughter, and a son, 28, on Wednesday, December 1 morning. Authorities noted that the suspect shot each victim multiple times so 'they didn't suffer,' WJXT reported. The musical director at a Jacksonville church, William Conway Broyles, 57, shot his 57-year-old wife, Candace, in the living room of their home, then hunted down his daughter, 27, in her room, shot her multiple times before finally getting hold of his son, 28, and opened fire at him.

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, officers responded to a 911 call at the Spring Lake Estates neighborhood in Callahan at about 7:15 am and found William lying in the driveway of the residence, unarmed. William himself had made the 911 call to notify the offers about the shooting, Leeper noted. "Later on he told us that he shot each victim multiple times, just to make sure they didn't suffer," Leeper added.

'He was too afraid to shoot himself'

Calling the incident tragic and crazy, Leeper noted that it didn't make any sense. When William was asked why didn't he shoot himself, he retorted that he was too afraid to do that. Leeper further informed that William, who had no history of domestic issues was booked into the Nassau County Jail on three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the killings. A motive behind the multiple killings is yet to be established. William is held without bond at the Nassau County Jail. It is not clear at the moment if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Church musician

A bio on the page of Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church, where William served, noted that he was listed as the church's director of music ministries. William had been the church's musician for 23 years. His bio further noted that he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and has worked in the aerospace and medical device industries. According to the site, William was married to his wife, Cora for 30 years and the couple shared three kids together, sons, Evan and Aaron, and daughter Cara. It is not known at the moment which son was killed in the incident.

Neighbors, on the condition of anonymity, spoke of the incident and called it sad and heartbreaking, News4JAX reported. "We need to all pull together and support each other in these times," one neighbor said.