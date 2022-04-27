Florida Man Arrested for Luring 5-Year-Old from Birthday Party, Forcing Her to Watch Child Porn As He Sexually Battered Her

A Palmetto man is under arrest accused of luring a child from a birthday party and sexually battering the 5-year-old.

On Sunday, April 24 deputies were notified of the alleged assault by the victim's parents, who said their daughter had been sexually abused while attending a friend's birthday party earlier in the day.

Suspect Lured the Child to His House, Told Her Not to Say Anything to Anyone

The parents told investigators that 44-year-old Christopher Thompson, who attended the birthday party, lured the child across the street to his house and committed sexual battery. The child told deputies that Thompson told her not to say anything and then went back to the party.

The child also told deputies that she was forced to watch sexual material involving children and an adult male. While executing a search warrant, investigators discovered images within Thompson's residence that led them to believe he had committed lewd and lascivious acts on multiple young females.

A significant amount of electronics were removed from his home and acts of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography were found on some of these electronics.

Thompson Charged with Sexual Battery, Possession of Child Porn, Exposing Minors to Harmful Images

Thompson was arrested from his place of employment and charged with capital sexual battery, exposing minors to harmful images, production and possession of child pornography.

"This is the devil," Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said in a press conference. "When he wakes up everyday all he thinks about is how he can sexually batter another child. That's what he does each and every day. That's his mindset."

"I'm very fortunate that investigators were able to collect the evidence that we needed to put this predator behind bars," he added. "It's our job now to make sure that he remains behind those bars and he never hurts another child again.

Wells also believed there are more victims and urged anyone with information about similar incidents involving Christopher Thompson, to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.