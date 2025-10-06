Florida Firefighter Charged with Stalking After Dumping 75 Used Tampons on Ex Boyfriend's Lawn Because He Started Dating Someone Else

A firefighter was accused of stalking after she allegedly dumped 75 "possibly used" tampons onto her ex-boyfriend's lawn when she learned that he started dating a new woman.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a woman on September 30 after she and her boyfriend woke up to find a pile of tampons on their front lawn that were "stained red as if they were possibly used," according to a probable cause arrest affidavit.

Police reviewed security camera recordings that showed a pickup truck driving past the house at around 10 p.m. on September 29, per the affidavit. A woman allegedly sat in the truck bed until traffic cleared, at which point she jumped out and threw 75 tampons into the front yard.

When the couple was asked who they believed was behind the crime, they reportedly both pointed the finger at Gabrielle Franze, a firefighter with Orange County Fire Rescue and the ex-girlfriend of the man living in the home.

They said it was likely her "demonstrating she was unhappy" that her ex-boyfriend was dating a new person, the affidavit said. They claimed she previously made multiple social media posts "talking badly about them and the fact they are now together."

When police confronted Franze at her home, she initially said that she did not know where her ex lived, but eventually admitted to committing the act but said "it was not her idea," instead attempting to place the blame on her mother and aunt who came from out of town and made the plan for her, the affidavit said.

She said that while the pair were in town, all three of them purchased tampons and painted them red to make them look like they had been used, then the trio drove to the ex-boyfriend's house and dumped the tampons, per the report.

Police arrested Franze and charged her with two counts of misdemeanor stalking, saying the incident was done with the "sole purpose to harass" her ex and "serves no legitimate purpose," the complaint read.