Florida Father Fatally Shoots Friend for Inappropriately Touching His Daughter

A Clewiston man allegedly shot and killed his longtime friend earlier this month over sex crimes against his daughter, according newly released details in the case.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, Yoel Ramos, 50, accused his 50-year-old friend, Donato Perez, of committing a sexual crime against his daughter before fatally shooting him.



Ramos Turned Himself In After Killing Perez

The HCSO released the arrest report, which provided in-depth details surrounding the shooting. According to the arrest report, deputies arrived on the scene around 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 2 after a witness called the agency to report the shooting.

Ramos reportedly left the scene in his truck before deputies arrived. The arrest report said Ramos then called law enforcement to provide his address and turn himself in. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies responded to Ramos' home, where he reportedly removed a gun from his pocket and handed it over to authorities before being arrested. According to the arrest report, there were two witnesses at the property at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses told deputies that the victim was in the backyard cleaning chickens when Ramos arrived. Ramos then reportedly accused the victim of molesting his daughter before shooting him three to four times.

Ramos' Daughter Said She Didn't Tell Her Dad Initially Because She Feared He Would Get Upset

Detectives spoke with Ramos' daughter, who told detectives that the victim was at their house in December 2024 when he touched her inappropriately. She then told detectives that she didn't tell her dad because she feared he would become upset. Her older sister convinced her to tell her mom and possibly file a report with law enforcement.

The arrest report said the daughter told their mother, and they decided it was best to tell Ramos before he found out another way "because they knew he would act in a violent manner." Ramos was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and is being held in the Hendry County Jail. The HCSO said his bond will be set at his arraignment.