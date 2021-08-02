Florida Couple Behind Bars for Sexually Abusing Children Under 12

St. Petersburg police have arrested a Florida Couple on Friday for sexually abusing children under 12. Jason Wienrich, 31, and his partner Alicia Stevens, 26, are charged with multiple child sex crimes, including promoting the sex performance of a child and possession of child pornography.

The police officers sent the couple behind bars after receiving hints from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the situation. During the investigation, the police force found Wienrich's electronic devices, and they searched them with permission.

While searching the devices, they found multiple photos and videos of the couple sexually abusing the victims. One of the videos features Wienrich performing a sex act on a child.

The Victims are Safe, Says Police

St. Petersburg police said all the victims, in this case, are identified. They are safe. However, they did not share details about the number of victims, their ages, or any other information related to them.

Florida Couple Faces Multiple Child Sex Crime Charges

Wienrich and Stevens are held at the Pinellas County Jail, and they face multiple charges of child sex crimes, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The man is facing two counts of sexual battery involving children under 12 for promoting sex performance of a child, for unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and for possessing child pornography charges.

Meanwhile, his partner Stevens will also face multiple child sex crime charges for the use of a child to engage in sex, lewd and lascivious molestation, and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

The case is still going on, and anyone with information about it will be encouraged, according to St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg police have arrested a Florida Couple on Friday for sexually abusing children under 12. Jason Wienrich, 31, and his partner Alicia Stevens, 26, are charged with multiple child sex crimes, including promoting the sex performance of a child and possession of child pornography.

The police officers sent the couple behind bars after receiving hints from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the situation. During the investigation, the police force found Wienrich's electronic devices, and they searched them with permission.

While searching the devices, they found multiple photos and videos of the couple sexually abusing the victims. One of the videos features Wienrich performing a sex act on a child.

The Victims are Safe, Says Police

St. Petersburg police said all the victims, in this case, are identified. They are safe. However, they did not share details about the number of victims, their ages, or any other information related to them.

Florida Couple Faces Multiple Child Sex Crime Charges

Wienrich and Stevens are held at the Pinellas County Jail, and they face multiple charges of child sex crimes, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The man is facing two counts of sexual battery involving children under 12 for promoting sex performance of a child, for unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and for possessing child pornography charges.

Meanwhile, his partner Stevens will also face multiple child sex crime charges for the use of a child to engage in sex, lewd and lascivious molestation, and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

The case is still going on, and anyone with information about it will be encouraged, according to St. Petersburg Police Department.