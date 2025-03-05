Florida Cop Accused of Conspiring with Man's Ex-Girlfriend to Falsely Arrest Him After Apple Watch Reveals Racy Texts

A Florida man is suing a police department and one of its officers after the cop allegedly conspired with his ex-girlfriend to arrest him for stalking so he would miss a permanent injunction hearing.

Julio A. Trejo filed the lawsuit Monday in Miami-Dade Circuit Court against the Homestead Police Department and Officer Pedro Perez. The lawsuit alleged that Perez "falsely arrested" Trejo on July 14, 2023.

Officer Perez Allegedly Had an 'Intimate Relationship' with Trejo's Ex-Girlfriend

"The arrest of Trejo was made without probable cause and in violation of his constitutional rights, including but not limited to his rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, and the corresponding rights under the Florida Constitution," plaintiff lawyers wrote.

According to the suit, Perez had a "personal and intimate relationship" with Trejo's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, which created a conflict of interest and clouded the police officer's judgment.

Trejo's Son's Apple Watch Revealed Racy Texts Between Perez and Trejo's Ex-Girlfriend

The plaintiffs backed up their claim with some 500 text messages between Perez and the woman. Trejo stumbled upon the racy texts while searching his son's Apple Watch which used to belong to his ex.

The Florida Bulldog obtained additional text messages between the two as part of an internal affairs investigation into Perez's conduct. Perez was first assigned the case in June 2023 when he arrested Trejo for violating a personal protection order when he allegedly sent his ex-girlfriend text messages from a different phone and drove by her house.

However, the professional relationship between the cop and Trejo's ex-girlfriend turned into a personal one as time passed. "I think next time, ain't even gonna mention the kiss and just kiss you," Perez allegedly wrote from his city-issued cellphone. "Thoughts? Blink once for yes and twice for no."

Perez and the Woman Allegedly Devised a Plan to Get Trejo Arrested so He Would Miss His Hearing and Lose Custody of Kids

The messages also showed that Perez and the woman concocted a plan to put Trejo behind bars again, the lawsuit alleges. Trejo's ex was trying to extend the restraining order against him.

"Can you do it Friday morning that he misses his hearing and the Judge will grant the restraining Order," she allegedly texted Perez.

Perez allegedly responded: "So you want me to get him before Friday?"

The lawsuit claims that the two orchestrated Trejo's arrest so he would miss the hearing and lose custody of his children. Perez subsequently arrested Trejo for aggravated stalking. Prosecutors ended up dismissing the case.

Trejo Seeking $1 Million in Damages

"As a result of this false arrest, Trejo has suffered significant emotional distress, reputational harm, and financial damages, including lost wages, attorney's fees, and costs associated with defending against the unlawful arrest," the lawsuit said.

Trejo and his lawyer Michael Pizzi spoke with local Fox affiliate WSVN on Monday. Trejo said while the case eventually was dropped, he spent five days in jail and wore an ankle monitor for two months. "I've lost a lot through all of this," he said. "I've lost my business. I've lost my relationship I had with my children."

The lawsuit is seeking $1 million and is accusing the department and Perez of abuse of process, malicious prosecution and false arrest. Homestead police declined to comment. The Bulldog reported that Perez was demoted and received a short suspension for his conduct.