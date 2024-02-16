Flex x Cop Spoilers: Episode 5 to Feature Undercover Operation By Jin Yi Soo, Lee Kang Hyun

Flex x Cop will return with a new episode on SBS on Friday (February 16) at 10:00 pm KST. Episode 5 will feature an undercover operation by Jin Yi Soo and Lee Kang Hyun. The viewers are looking forward to watching their hilarious teamwork while they solve the mysterious murder case of an artist.

The newly released stills capture the transformation of Yi Soo from an extravagant chaebol to an ordinary office worker. He is at a bank, wearing a plain suit and a pair of prim-looking glasses and sporting a casual hairstyle. The followers of crime thriller drama eagerly wait to watch the new look of Ahn Bo Hyun as Jin Yi Soo in the episode.

The mini-series will continue to focus on the investigation of a mysterious murder that took place in an art gallery. Jin Yi Soo and Lee Kang Hyun will work together to catch the culprit. Yi Soo will stop wearing his eye-catching luxurious suit and slick-back hair. The promo has teased an unexpected plot twist in the art gallery murder case this week.

Story

Scriptwriter Kim Ba Da penned the script for this mini-series. Producing director Kim Jae Hong helmed the K-drama. It stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun as immature third-generation chaebol turned-detective Jin Yi Soo and veteran detective Lee Kang Hyun. They will team up to catch the killer of a renowned painter in this chapter.

The mini-series depicts the growth of Detective Yi Soo as an intelligent police officer with diverse physical skills. The mini-series will also feature the romantic relationship between Yi Soo and detective Kang Hyun while working together on a case. Here is everything about Flex x Cop episode 5, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The crime thriller drama will air its next episode on SBS on Friday (February 16) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Flex x Cop episode 5: