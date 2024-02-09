Flex x Cop Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Flex x Cop episode 5 will not air on SBS this Friday due to the Lunar New Year 2024 special programs. The mini-series will return with a new chapter on Friday (February 16) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the crime thriller drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Scriptwriter Kim Ba Da penned the script for this mini-series. Producing director Kim Jae Hong helmed the K-drama. It stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun as immature third-generation chaebol turned-detective Jin Yi Soo and veteran detective Lee Kang Hyun. They will team up to catch the killer of a renowned painter in this chapter.

The mini-series depicts the growth of Detective Yi Soo as an intelligent police officer with diverse physical skills. The mini-series will also feature the romantic relationship between Yi Soo and detective Kang Hyun while working together on a case. Here is everything about Flex x Cop episode 5, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The crime thriller drama is a week long hiatus due to the Spring Festival 2024 celebrations. The K-drama will air its next episode on SBS on Friday (February 16) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Flex x Cop episode 5:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Kang Hyun, known for her strong sense of responsibility, teams up with Yi Soo to investigate the death of a well-known artist in this episode. The teaser video for episode 5 features the hardworking detectives. The viewers are curious to watch how the onscreen couple will work together while navigating their differences.

Kang Sang Jun, Kim Shin Bi, Kim Byung Chun, Lee Do Yeop, Ahn Byung Sik, Jang Hyun Sung, Kwak Si Yang, Kim Myung Soo, Jeon Hye Jin, Kwon Hae Hyo, Yoon Yoo Sun, Jeong Ga Hee, Choi Dong Gu, Seo Dong Won, and Jang Hyuk Jin are the supporting casts of this mini-series.

"I think the exhilaration and fun that come while trying to solve a case is important rather than the conclusion. I think viewers will probably snort to themselves in disbelief while watching. For example, during the middle of an investigation, Jin Yi Soo will suddenly bring out his helicopter. I think you will be able to feel a thrill while watching Yi Soo, whose mindset is 'To catch the culprit, I am going to flex all of the resources I have," Ahn Bo Hyun shared.