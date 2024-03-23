Flex x Cop Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Flex x Cop ending will feature a showdown between two brothers. Episode 16 will air on SBS on Saturday (March 23) at 10:00 pm KST. It stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun as immature third-generation chaebol turned Detective Jin Yi Soo and veteran detective Lee Kang Hyun. People in Korea can watch the crime thriller drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Scriptwriter Kim Ba Da penned the script for this mini-series. Producing director Kim Jae Hong helmed the K-drama. It depicts the growth of Detective Yi Soo as an intelligent police officer with diverse physical skills. The mini-series will also feature the romantic relationship between Yi Soo and detective Kang Hyun while working together on a case.

Here is everything about Flex x Cop episode 16, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Flex x Cop Episode 16:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Kang Hyun, known for her strong sense of responsibility, teamed up with Yi Soo to investigate mysterious crimes in the city throughout the drama. The preview for episode 16 features a showdown between two brothers. The viewers are curious to know how the two characters will face off in an end game while navigating their differences.

"In the final episode [of Season 1], Yi Soo—who has learned the whole truth—and Seung Joo will face off in an endgame between brothers and give it everything they've got. The explosive and passionate performances of these two actors will be the highlight of the finale. After coming face-to-face with his cruel fate, what choice will Yi Soo make? To find out, please make sure to keep an eye on the final investigations of chaebol detective Yi Soo," the production team shared.

Kang Sang Jun, Kim Shin Bi, Kim Byung Chun, Lee Do Yeop, Ahn Byung Sik, Jang Hyun Sung, Kwak Si Yang, Kim Myung Soo, Jeon Hye Jin, Kwon Hae Hyo, Yoon Yoo Sun, Jeong Ga Hee, Choi Dong Gu, Seo Dong Won, and Jang Hyuk Jin are the supporting casts of this mini-series.

"Rather than the conclusion, I think the exhilaration and fun come while solving a case. I think viewers will probably snort to themselves in disbelief while watching. For example, during the middle of an investigation, Jin Yi Soo suddenly brings out his helicopter. I think you'll be able to feel a thrill while watching Yi Soo, whose mindset is 'To catch the culprit, I'm going to flex all of the resources I have," Ahn Bo Hyun shared.