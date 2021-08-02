Five-year-old Boy Found Dead in River; Man, Woman and a Teenage Boy Arrested

A five-year-old boy was found dead in a river close to his home in South Wales. The little boy named Logan Williamson is described as being ''funny and polite'' by his friends and neighbors, police reported.

The boy's body was first spotted floating in the river by the locals who informed the police about the tragic incident. The South Wales Police after their initial investigation arrested a 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

The police revealed that the suspects are being held in custody at three separate police stations and officials have began their interrogation process.

The little boy reportedly went missing on July 31at about 5:45 am and neighbors told police that they were woken up by terrifying screams from outside the family's home.

The neighbors told police that the boy and his family members were under self-isolation for two weeks while they were recovering from Covid-19 and didn't step out of the house.

''I could hear the mum screaming for her son. She was shouting 'the back door was open' and calling for him,'' the DailyMail quoted a neighbor telling the police.

However, South Wales police have remained tight-lipped about the murder and the motive behind the arrest of the suspects as the investigation has shocked the local community and officials say they understand the locals want answers and stated they would provide details after the investigation is complete.

The police have also appealed for information from urged anyone who know or have seen others entering the locality to come forward and help them with the investigation.

After the police took photographs of the property both inside and outside the house, the neighbors paid tribute to the little one by assembling toys, flowers, candles, teddy bears and other things that he loved the most in a park close to where Logan's body was found.

''A 39-year-old male, 30-year-old female and 13-year-old male, all from the Bridgend area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody. We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident,'' said a South Wales Police spokesperson.

The Chief Inspector, Geraint White urged locals not to speculate the boys death on social media platforms and promised them that all the facts would be answered after the investigation is complete. ''We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation,'' he said in a statement.