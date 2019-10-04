From machines to robots to smartphones - AI's usage is ubiquitous. Currently, this technology is used by many companies for interviewing purposes as well. Recently in the UK, artificial intelligence and face-scanning technology were used in a job interview to screen the right applicants.

Earlier companies used to take 1-4 months to recruit someone. But now, through artificial intelligence, it's taking less than a week which is a great paradigm shift in the recruitment process.

Hirevue, a US-based company has made this software to interview people with ease. It alleviates traveling time, no more depending on a piece of paper i.e. CVs and no interruptions.

They have 700 happy customers worldwide using this technology of which JP Morgan, Unilever, Honeywell, Intel, Goldman Sach, and Vodafone are some of the top companies who are the branded customers of Hirevue. The best part is, it is available in over 30 languages.

They are also working on improving the diversity rate by 55 percent and fill the vacancies in a company 90% quicker.

So how this technology works

The software uses complete algorithms to assess the candidate's performance. It has nearly 350 unique features that look into the language you use - like how do you communicate? What kind of language do you use? Whether you use active voice or passive voice? And many other grammar-related points are gathered by this software.

This technology also checks the tone of voice, facial expressions such as eye-widening or closing, eyebrow-raising, tightening of lips, chin raising and smiling.

The aforementioned characteristics are considered by certain companies while assessing candidates who applied for a marketing role because the job is all about meeting clients constantly. Everything mentioned so far is done by the software itself to find a suitable person for the job.

Based on the above information, the algorithm analyzes the applicant's 15-minute video against previous successfully hired candidates' videos.

Mr. Larsen, the Chief Technology Officer also said that he'd prefer screening with an algorithm first rather than facing a tired recruiter at the beginning.

Few consider that this software is biased

As this software takes the decision based on verbal and non-verbal communication, some of the academics, campaigners and a lot of other professionals urged that this software will have inbuilt biases that could prevent or prejudice against those applicants who are fit for the job.

Also, Anna Cox, professor of human-computer interaction at UCL said that this technology will be an advantage for those who love giving interviews over video sources but not for those who don't love to perform in from of the camera.

It means that the chances of losing the right candidate who is suitable for the job might be ruled out due to this bias.

However, in one way this technology made things smoother for various companies by helping them fill their vacancies by finding a suitable candidate for the role.

But on the other side, many feel that "how can a company decide by video recordings and facial expressions?" which seem biased for many of them.