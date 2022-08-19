FINNISHED! Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin Caught Dancing Intimately With Male Pop Star In New Leaked Video [WATCH]

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has come under fresh scrutiny after a new video of hers got leaked that shows the 36-year-old dancing intimately with a man at a nightclub at 2:30 am over the weekend. This comes just a day after the married mom of one was forced to deny using drugs in a now-viral video partying hard at an apartment with her celebrity friends.

However, on Friday, the Finnish newspaper Seiska published a fresh video of her from later that same night, in which Marin is seen pressed up against a man who repeatedly strokes her neck as they dance at the crowded Helsinki bar Teatteri.

More Embarrassment

The viral video shows Marin video inside Klubi nightclub around 4 a.m. on August 7 with her arms around a man who, according to Finnish media, is singer-songwriter Olavi Uusivirta. The two are seen cozying up.

Uusivirta is seen bringing his face close to Marin's neck and placing his hand in the small of her back as they swing hip-to-hip. The perfect Black Eyed Peas chorus, "I got a feeling that tonight's going to be a good, good night," is then heard playing in the background as Marin gives the man a hug.

One witness told the outlet that Marin, the youngest prime minister in the world, was "clearly intoxicated" and "danced intimately with at least three different men."

She also "sat on the laps of two different men," said the witness. "She acted like a single twenty-something. It was hard to believe that she is married," the witness told Seiska, claiming Marin was out until at least 5:30 a.m.

The witness said that others who partied with the world leader were Finnish singer-songwriter Alma and TikTok influencer Sabina Sarkka.

Marin then rested for a brief period before giving several press interviews on Monday morning, during which her voice was clearly hoarse. The partying incident happened shortly after Marin got back from vacation.

According to Finnish media, she technically was on duty that weekend despite having informed her defense minister, who handles her most important duties when she is away, that she was not required.

In the Line of Fire

The new leaked video that has gone viral has now raised questions on her character. Marin, who has a 4-year-old daughter with her husband Markus RÃ¤ikkÃ¶nen, can be seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger in the footage of her dancing with the mysterious man.

Marin raises her hands in the air to the Black Eyed Peas' song at the beginning of the clip as the man places his hands on her hips. Her own arms are then lowered to his shoulders. The man, who occasionally had his hand on the prime minister's lower back, was either kissing Marin's neck or was whispering in her ear, Seiska admitted, although it was unclear which.

The source claimed that on Friday, August 5, the night before the dance clips were recorded, the politician was also seen dancing on a balcony during another "raucous" night.

The new video comes just a day after Marin was compelled to deny using drugs after footage taken earlier the same evening surfaced showing her dancing with friends inside a house while someone in the background could be heard shouting "flour squad."

Cocaine is frequently referred to as "flour" in Finnish slang. Marin vehemently denied engaging in any criminal activity and said she had no idea why the term had been spoken.

Marin has in the past spoken openly about her "regular" way of life, but the partying videos have sharply divided the public's opinion. While some have agreed with Marin's claim that she has the same right to be carefree as anybody else, others have said that doing so is inappropriate given the nation's current dispute with Russia over NATO membership.

Additionally, commentators in the national press have claimed that such conduct is unworthy of any national leader, under any circumstances.

Marin provided more information regarding the wild night of partying, stating that the group first spent the evening in two different flats with about twenty people before leaving for the city and visiting two bars.

The leaked video, taken from a private Instagram account's stories, appears to show Finland's prime minister and her group of Finnish celebrity pals entirely unguarded.

This week, German tabloid Bild branded Marin "the coolest politician in the world" for her easygoing and practical leadership style, which some have criticized as "careless." The article called her "relaxed, modern, and self-confident," yet it also stated that she "can also party."

Putin dislikes the "cool generation," of which Marin is a member, according to Bild. "Casual, modern and self-confident â€“ 'that's how politics can work. Marin stands for the 'cool generation', which Putin definitely doesn't like," the newspaper wrote.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine in February, Marin has been an outspoken critic of Putin. Along with Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson, the pair have led the way for the two neutral countries to join NATO.