Nigerian army soldiers shot multiple people protesting against police brutality in the city of Lagos on Tuesday night following a weeks-long spate of violence in the West African country.

Nigerian police and soldiers opened fire directly on protesters in the Lekki neighborhood on the first night of a 24-hour curfew, killing as many as 12 people, according to the New York Times. Now, shocking video footage has emerged of what appears to be security forces executing an injured protester in broad daylight.

'They Killed Him'

The video, shared originally on Reddit, appears to have been recorded by a resident of a neighboring building. The clip shows a group of unarmed, plain-clothed men checking on an injured protester lying on the street before someone yells "finish him."

"Finish him?" the woman recording can be heard saying as one of the men exchanges his weapon with another, points the gun at the protester and a loud gunshot is heard.

"They finished him," the woman recording says. "They killed him." Watch the video below (WARNING: the following clip contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised).

#ENDSARS Protests Against Police Brutality in Nigeria

Nigerians have been protesting against police brutality over the last couple of weeks, spurring the hashtag #ENDSARS, a reference to the country's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of police officers that have been accused of terrorizing citizens.

Anti-SARS Protesters took to the streets of Nigeria after a video emerged earlier this month showing SARS officers allegedly shooting and killing a young man in Nigeria's southern Delta State. Although Nigerian authorities denied the reports, protests erupted across the country with calls to disband the unit and #EndSARS.

On Tuesday night, uniformed men opened fire at a crowd of protesters at the Lekki toll gate in one of the suburbs of Lagos, where #EndSARS protesters were camping for two weeks.

According to Amnesty International, shortly before the shooting, CCTV cameras at the Lekki toll gate were removed by government officials and the electricity was cut in an attempt to hide evidence. The report also noted that at least 56 people died across the country since the protests began, with about 38 killed on Tuesday alone.