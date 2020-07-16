Speculations are rife about 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor Dakota Johnson being a bisexual in real life, as an old interview resurfaces. Johnson was one of the trending topics on the micro-blogging site.

The 30-year-old actress, who is in relationship with Chris Martin, was spotted shopping with him in Malibu last month. Martin was previously in relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow with whom he shares two teenage daughters, Apple and Moses.

Did Johnson Hinted Being a Bisexual?

In the interview three years ago, Johnson while talking to Vogue in 2017 discussed sexuality. "I've been in a phase of my life where I'm fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality. I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life, and it's very interesting to me," she said in the interview.

Discussing about her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hitt, with whom she broke up after being in a relationship for two years, Johnson said: "I don't do casual very well, and my feelings, even the good ones, get so intense that they hurt." She then went on to add, "Can we make things really juicy? Can we say that I'm taking this time to explore my bisexuality?"

Johnson who became an overnight fantasy of many after her sizzling performance in 'Fifty Shades of Grey' film series, had a brief split with Martin a few years ago.

Interview Leaves Fans Confused

As the interview resurfaced again, many fans were quick to point out its juicy bits hinting at Johnson's bisexuality. "While everyone is busy with the Clint Bondad, Catriona Gray and Sam Milby issues, here I am celebrating the fact that Dakota Johnson is gay!!" tweeted a user.

"Wait is she bi??? Anyways stan this gorgeous queen!!" wrote another.

"When I tell you the sigh of relief and excitement when I discovered why #DakotaJohnson was trending," wrote a user.

"The fact that Dakota Johnson is bisexual just completed my whole life and gave it purpose," tweeted a fan.

Earlier, Deadline reported that Johnson has signed to star and be an executive producer of a new TV series called Rodeo Queens for Amazon Studios. Though it is unclear what role Johnson will don in the series, it will be mockumentary-style show that will follow a group of hopeful Rodeo Queens 'as they compete for the coveted crown.'