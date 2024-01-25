Fifth Friend Present at Jordan Willis' Home on Night Three Kansas City Chiefs Died Claims He Sent Him Text Next Day as He Hires Defense Attorney

The fifth friend present at Jordan Willis' home on the night when three Kansas City Chiefs fans went missing has hired a defense attorney, who has raised objections to certain aspects of Willis' version of events. This came as the family of one of the three friends wildly suggested they could have been drugged and left for dead.

On January 9th, the bodies of David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were found in the backyard of Willis' home in Kansas City, Missouri. They had been there since January 7, when the three friends visited Willis to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers, along with the unnamed fifth friend.

Wild Speculations Amid Mystery

The unnamed fifth friend, speaking to FOX 4 Kansas City, claimed that when he left the home at midnight, all of the men were still alive. He strongly refuted the claim that he was the last person to see the three men alive, as reported by the outlet.

Additionally, he has taken legal representation by hiring the formidable criminal defense attorney Andrew Talge.

According to Talge, his client arrived at Willis' house at 7 pm, and they spent time together until midnight. At the time of his departure, the four men, including his client, were watching 'Jeopardy.'

The lawyer also mentioned that on the following Tuesday, the fifth man sent a text to Willis.

This message was prompted by inquiries from Clayton McGeeney's fiancée and Ricky Johnson's mother, who were seeking information about their missing loved ones.

There is a contradiction between the statements from Talge, the attorney for the fifth man, and Picerno, Willis' attorney. Picerno has consistently claimed that his client received messages solely on Facebook Messenger and not through text messages or calls.

The Kansas City Police Department has stated that there is no evidence of criminal activity or foul play at the scene.

The incident is being treated as a death investigation rather than a homicide, and as of now, Willis has not been charged.

Families of the victims claim that for two days, they tried to contact Willis through visits, calls, and Facebook messages, seeking information about the whereabouts of their loved ones. However, Willis did not respond.

Constant Twists

Eventually, the fiancée of one of the men took matters into her own hands by breaking into the house through the basement. She found the first body in the backyard and promptly called the police. Upon their arrival, they found Willis in his underwear, holding a wine glass.

Despite the unsettling discovery, Willis' attorney maintains that his client did nothing wrong and has fully cooperated with the police throughout the investigation.

The cause of death and the presence of any drugs in the systems of the deceased men are still undisclosed, pending information from the medical examiner's office.

"He has nothing to hide. He went to the police station and spoke with officers without a lawyer present, he allowed them to search his home... these were his friends.

"He'd bought tickets for them all to go to the next Chiefs game - he didn't want any harm to come to any of them. There was no ill will," attorney John Picerno told DailyMail.com.

This came as Ricky Johnson's father made an explosive and unfounded allegation, contrary to the police stance, claiming that his son and the other two men did not die under non-suspicious circumstances.

Law enforcement has stressed that it is yet to be determined whether substances like alcohol or drugs played a role in the deaths.

Ricki Johnson Sr. told Fox News Digital that his 38-year-old son was not "irresponsible" and would not have willingly gone outside in the snow without proper clothing to freeze to death along with his friends, David Harrington and Clayton McGeeney.

"I believe he drugged them, dragged them outside and waited two days to call police," Johnson Sr. said of Willis, whose attorney trashed the claim as "ridiculous."

"He may have done some drugs and stuff in the past, but I do not believe all three of them did drugs and fell over dead in that backyard," Johnson Sr. said of his son, who had three children of his own.

"I'm not going to say that during a game he didn't have some drinks. But he wasn't irresponsible that he was going to go outside and freeze to death," he claimed of his son, whose coat was left inside the rental house where the pals had watched the game.

"You're talking about three grown men. If he was out there just freezing like they said, he could've kicked out a window to get into the house," the father continued.