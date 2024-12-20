The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 11: Where to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Fiery Priest 2 episode 11 will air on SBS on Friday (December 20) at 10:00 PM KST. Since the crime thriller drama series is returning after a small hiatus, the viewers are eager to watch the new chapter. According to the production team, the mini-series will feature impeccable teamwork between Lee Ha Nee and Hwang Jung Min in the upcoming chapter.

The SBS crime thriller drama series teased a tense atmosphere at the police station in episode 11 preview. It shows Go Martha delivering an unexpected remark when Kim Hae Il and Goo Dae Young were celebrating their success. The cheerful atmosphere suddenly changes in the chief's office, making the viewers curious about Martha's message.

Where to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Disney+ and Hulu.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 11:

US - 9:00 AM

Canada - 9:00 AM

Australia - 11:00 PM

New Zealand - 1:00 AM

Japan - 10:00 PM

Mexico - 7:00 AM

Brazil - 10:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 PM

India - 6:30 PM

Indonesia - 8:00 PM

Singapore - 9:00 PM

China - 9:00 PM

Europe - 3:00 PM

France - 3:00 PM

Spain - 3:00 PM

UK - 2:00 PM

South Africa - 3:00 PM

Philippines - 9:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills tease a team-up between Park Kyung Sun and Chief Kim. The duo decides to raid Nam Du Heon's treasury. They were matching black outfits and showcased their determination. Park Kyung Sun shows her fiery energy and features a V-sign on her face. Chief Kim creates a comic synergy by mirroring the gesture with equal seriousness.

"This scene highlights Lee Ha Nee and Hwang Jung Min's impeccable teamwork. Please stay tuned for the eleventh episode to watch Park Kyung Sun's new strategy to successfully raid the treasury," the production team shared.