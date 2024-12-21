The Fiery Priest 2 Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Fiery Priest 2 episode 12 will not air on SBS TV on Saturday (December 21) at 10:00 PM KST. The production team has announced a change in the broadcast schedule of this chapter due to the live telecast of the 2024 SBS Drama Awards. The mini-series would return with a new episode on SBS on Friday (December 27). People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the finale with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu.

The Fiery Priest 2 features Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, Seo Hyun Woo, BIBI, Kim Won Hae, Go Kyu Pil, Ahn Chang Hwan, Baek Ji Won, Jeon Sung Woo, and Yang Hyun Min in different roles. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama. The mini-series premiered on Friday (November 8) at 10:00 PM KST.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 12:

US - 9:00 AM

Canada - 9:00 AM

Australia - 11:00 PM

New Zealand - 1:00 AM

Japan - 10:00 PM

Mexico - 7:00 AM

Brazil - 10:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 PM

India - 6:30 PM

Indonesia - 8:00 PM

Singapore - 9:00 PM

China - 9:00 PM

Europe - 3:00 PM

France - 3:00 PM

Spain - 3:00 PM

UK - 2:00 PM

South Africa - 3:00 PM

Philippines - 9:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The Fiery Priest 2 finale is nearly here. The producers said the second season has emotions. They asked the followers of this crime action drama to support the show. According to the production team, Nam Gil will deliver a unique performance.

"We again thank Kim Nam Gil for his dedication to the role. Please stay tuned for the upcoming episode to find out whether Kim Hae Il, who continues to be caught by Principal Lee, can find the key to turning things around for smoother cooperation," the production team shared.