Fenton Man Killed Wife Because He was 'Exhausted' of Caring for Her, Didn't Want to Send Her to a Nursing Home

An elderly man allegedly shot and killed his mentally ill wife because he was "exhausted" of taking care of her and did not want her to die in a nursing home.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by local news outlet KMOV, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence at around 2:15 p.m. on Friday. When deptuties arrived at the residence, they were immediately let inside by 73-year-old Kenneth Paulter.

Kenneth's wife, Karen Paulter, was found deceased from a gunshot wound in a bedroom, according to the affidavit. Kenneth told the deputies that he was the one who pulled the trigger and even handed over the firearm he used to do it.

Kenneth said that he had become "exhausted" with caring for her over the prior days due to her mental issues but did not want her to die in a nursing home, per the affidavit.

"Kenneth advised he wanted the victim's death to be humane, so he chose a specific cartridge for the firearm," the affidavit reportedly said. "Kenneth also stated he chose his shot placement to kill the victim as quick as possible."

He also reportedly told authorities that he "no longer wants to live, and he wants to end his life so he can be with the victim." Kenneth was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.