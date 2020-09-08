Despite several product launches this year, Fender is yet to rest this year, as it launches the new signature ukulele for pop music sensation Billie Eilish. The singer's latest signature concert-sized model has been unveiled by the company which features Sapele top back and sides finished stunningly in matte black. Billie Eilish's Signature Ukulele is adorned with the trademark 'blohsh' symbol.

The humble four-string instrument is a one-of-a-kind and it receives a makeover fit for a chart-topping pop star. Fender promises the stage-ready instrument, with volume, bass, middle and treble controls, and a built-in tuner. Billie Eilish's Ukulele also comes with Aquila Nylgut Concert strings, a walnut pull-through bridge and a sealed nickel tuning machines.

Billie Eilish has captivated fans with her impactful singing and melodic voice and her talents on various musical instruments including piano and guitar. From her debut single, "Ocean Eyes," to her latest hit song, "My Future," the pop sensation has made a mark with every single she has recorded so far. The star, who first started out with her ukulele, has partnered with musical instrument company Fender to launch the brand's latest uke.

Billie Eilish's Signature Ukulele Price

The stylish Ukulele with amazing features has been priced at $299 and is now available for purchase. Billie Eilish's Uke marks the latest addition to Fender's expanding line-up of ukuleles, bolstered by Strat and Jazzmaster shapes, Fullerton ukes in Tele earlier this year. According to reports, the Fender Billie Eilish ukulele is ideal for beginners as well as experienced musicians alike.

With the unique ukulele, a Fishman Kula preamp has been included by Fenders for those looking for a little bit of extra oomph and the ability to plug in and play the instrument. The Grammy-award-musician has shared her love for the ukulele, and recently, Fender also included multiple songs of Billie Eilish into its Fender Play lesson library giving an opportunity to aspiring musicians to learn the star's exact chords.