Female Wisconsin School Employee Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student in Basement of Her Home, Another in Parking Lot

A Kenosha County elementary school staffer has been fired following accusations that she sexually assaulted a former student, the school board announced on Monday night.

Anna Marie Crocker, 33, was charged last week with first-degree sexual assault of a child after deputies say she engaged in sexual acts with a student. The Silver Lake-Salem Joint 1 School District board held a special meeting to announce her termination.

Crocker Woke Victim from His Sleep, Pulled Down His Pants and Sexually Assaulted Him

The sheriff's department said Crocker worked at Riverview Elementary in Silver Lake. According to the school district's website, she started as a substitute in 2020 and became a full-time educational assistant the following year.

The board said Crocker was removed from the school district "promptly" following her arrest last Wednesday morning. The alleged crimes involved a current student and a former student of the school, according to the sheriff's department.

Prosecutors said the alleged sexual assault happened last winter. The 13-year-old victim said he was at Crocker's home for a sleepover, and he was asleep in the basement when Crocker woke him up, removed his pants and sexually assaulted him. He said Crocker tried to hide, but the other kids "saw what happened."

Victim Said He Crocker Told Him Not to Tell Anyone About 'What Happened in the Basement'

The victim said what took place was not consensual, per the complaint, and he told her repeatedly to get off and tried to push her off – but she wouldn't listen. He was 12 years old at the time.

Months later, the complaint states the victim said he got a text from Crocker in which she told him to apologize to her "for what happened in the basement." He described it as her "trying to make him feel guilty." She told him he could not tell anyone what happened, he said.

Crocker Accused of Sending Sexual Chats and Pictures to Another 13-Year-Old Student, Sexually Assaulting Him in Parking Lot

Prosecutors said a 14-year-old boy also reported that Crocker "had been inappropriate with him" and the two exchanged "sexual chats and pictures" via Snapchat. He also said Crocker sexually assaulted him in a parking lot in August.

In an interview with a detective, the complaint states Crocker admitted to receiving a sexual video from the 14-year-old victim and saving it. The detective seized and searched the phone, which included the video in a password-protected section of the phone.

Crocker has been charged with first-degree child sexual assault (under age 13), possession of child pornography, and sexual exploitation of a child. According to court records, she is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17.