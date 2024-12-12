Female Texas Teacher Accused of 'Rubbing' Student's Genitals Through His Clothing, Exchanging Sexual Messages with Him

A Henderson woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of child pornography following an investigation by Henderson Police Department.

Kathryn Laraine Prior, Henderson ISD's vocational agriculture education teacher, was arrested and booked into the Rusk County Jail Complex after a report of her allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student triggered an investigation by HPD.

Prior, 35, was charged with second degree felonies improper relationship between educator and student and indecency with a child. According arrest affidavits, police believe Prior knowingly and willingly engaged in sexual contact with an unnamed student on Dec. 9.



During a forensic interview, conducted at the Children's Advocacy Center, the student detailed an incident involving Prior in which she "rubbed" his legs and then his penis, outside of his clothes, while she was driving him home, as reported by the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

He also stated that emails were exchanged in which the pair would discuss breasts, being aroused, and day-to-day activities. The communication between the two occurred outside school hours and were not related to school activities, according to the affidavit.

Henderson police learned the victim's mother searched the victim's Instagram account and discovered a sexually explicit message thread between the pair.

"HISD immediately placed the teacher on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this matter," HISD officials stated in a recent press release. The district stated that they are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and remains committed to the safety and security of our students.

Prior appeared in court on Thursday morning. She was released on a $150,000 bond with an emergency protective order.