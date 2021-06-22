Female Texas School Teacher Admits She Had Sex Multiple Times with Her 16-year-old Student

A school teacher has admitted to police that she had sexual encounters with her student, who is a 16-year-old boy and revealed she had multiple encounters with him during spring break.

The teacher named Katrina Maxwell told investigators that she and the student also had sex at the backseat of her car and got intimate several times between March and April, 2021.

Katrina worked at the C.E. King High School in Houston, Texas, and is now fired from her job for sexually assaulting a minor, who is her student.

The alleged relationship between Katrina and the student was first noticed by another district employee, the report said and the employee had first informed the school authorities about the alleged affair.

The school then conducted its own probe into the matter and fired Katrina from her job before informing the police about her behaviour.

The probe done by school officials found out that Katrina threw a pair of scissors on the underage boy's head after she saw him sitting next to his girlfriend during school hours and luckily the teenager didn't suffer from injuries due to her actions.

Records show the teacher told school officials that she ''was a good teacher'' and would be remembered for life as ''the teacher that fu**ed her student.''

The boy was also interviewed by the school authorities. The identity of the teenage student is not revealed due to security reasons.

The 32-year-old teacher is now charged with sexual assault of a minor and would be produced to court for sentencing and the school district is expecting the court to charge her to the full extent of the law.

''The district has conducted a thorough investigation and upon completion, we find these reports to be substantiated," the district said in a statement obtained by Click2Houston.

The statement also reads that the school is fully co-operating with the police officials on the case and are saddened that their teacher abused their student. ''Sheldon ISD is deeply saddened that this occurred, and we are committed to continued cooperation with law enforcement to ensure Mrs. Maxwell is prosecuted to the fullest extent.''