Female Texas High School Teacher Admits to Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Student, Gets Probation

A former high school teacher has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage student.

On Wednesday, Brandyn Martin Hargrove, a former Brazoswood High School teacher pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting one of her 15-year-old students nearly two decades ago.

A judge sentenced her to probation after she was convicted of 12 criminal counts connected to her improper relationship with a minor.

"From the get-go, we really felt there was a good chance this would go to trial, so we were a little surprised with the plea agreement," Clute PD Chief James Fitch said. "There was a lot of legwork by the detectives tracking down some of those people that went to school 17 years ago with our victim and people she made initial outcries to."

Victim Reported the Sexual Assault in 2023, Incidents Took Place Off Campus

Clute Chief of Police James Fitch says the victim walked into the police department in September of 2023 to report she had been sexually assaulted by Hargrove for two years, dating back to 2006, when she was just 15 years old. The alleged incidents took place off-campus.

"In 2006, you did not have the charge of improper relationship with a student that we have today, so that's why you got the charges of sex assault and indecency of a child," Chief Fitch said.

Hargrove, 44, was charged and is now convicted of sexual assault and indecency of a child for her role. Ten second-degree felonies with punishments of 2 to 20 years in prison and two 3rd degree felonies...with punishments of 2-10 years.

Hargrove Sentenced to 10 Years Probation

According to court documents, she received 10 years of probation and a 10-year probated sentence, meaning she does not have to spend any time in a prison cell for preying on her student and having a sexual relationship with her as a minor.

"The DA's office did include the victim," Chief Fitchn said. "They talked to the victim before this plea agreement was accepted, and from what I understand, the victim spoke in court this morning."

"If it comes to that point years later and you want to come forward, don't hesitate because it's been so long. This is a perfect case where our victim had those hesitations 17 years ago, but now in law enforcement, we're going to take it just as it happened yesterday and seek that justice for our victims," Chief Fitch said.

Chief Fitch confirms Hargrove will also have to register as a sex offender as part of her sentence. The school district fired Hargrove early last year in the wake of the charges against her.