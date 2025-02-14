Female Texas Coach Who Admitted to Sexual Relationship with 15-Year-Old Student, Avoids Prison

Former Forsan ISD employee Kendall Phillips has pleaded guilty to charges of improper relationship between educator and student – a second degree felony.

According to Josh Hamby, District Attorney for 118th Judicial District, a pre-sentence investigation was conducted and it was recommended that Phillips receive a suspended sentence which includes taking sex offender education courses and surrendering her teacher certification.

On Jan. 29, 2025, Philips was handed a seven-year sentence suspended for 10 years. This means that she'll be on community supervision, also known as probation, for 10 years and if she fails to comply with the requirements, she may serve seven years in prison.

Hamby explained that Philips is now a convicted felon, and although she is ordered to take sex offender education courses she will not be required to register as a sex offender.

Phillips was arrested back in November 2022 after the Howard County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip about a Forsan ISD employee being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The sheriff's office later identified 23-year-old Phillips as the employee.

When questioned by law enforcement, Phillips admitted to being in a relationship with a 15-year-old female student and that the pair had grown to love each other.

According to an arrest affidavit, Phillips admitted to sending nude images to the female student, as well as receiving nude images of the student. Phillips also admitted to having sex with the teen on multiple occasions.