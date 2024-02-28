Female Texas Church's Children's Ministry Volunteer Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Teenager

A Longview, Texas woman was arrested on Friday, Feb. 23, after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.

Jennifer Puckhaber, 37, is charged with the sexual assault of a child after an alleged incident with a minor on Feb. 16, as reported by KLTV.



Victim's Mother Found Inappropriate Messages Between Child and Puckhaber

According to an arrest affidavit for Puckhaber, the incident occurred following inappropriate messages to the victim's phone directing him on where to meet her. After the messaging, the document said Puckhaber sexually assaulted the child.

The following day, the mother reportedly contacted Longview police to report messages between Puckhaber and the victim. The victim's phone was submitted for analysis on Feb. 18, and was analyzed on Feb. 19, the document said.

Once evidence was collected from the phone and victim interviews, Puckhaber was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $150,000 bond on Friday. She bonded out the next day.



Puckhaber Worked as a Volunteer at Church's Children's Ministry Program

Puckhaber was a known volunteer at Fellowship Bible Church of Longview, and worked with a part of their children's ministry program. KLTV reached out to the church for comment, and head pastor Alex Alexander offered some clarification.

According to Alexander, Puckhaber is not a member of their church, and she knew the victim from elsewhere. After speaking with law enforcement, Alexander feels confident that this was an isolated incident that is not connected with their church in any way.

He and his staff have reached out to parents of children in the program, and none have reported similar incidents with the accused. Puckhaber was suspended from Fellowship Bible Church on Feb. 18 as soon as they were made aware of the allegations.