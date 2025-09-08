Female Staff Member at Special Needs School in Arizona Accused of Having a Sexual Relationship with Teen Student

A West Valley school employee is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student at a school that cares for kids with special needs.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 10, 24-year-old Charlotte Huesby is accused of two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Victim Revealed Sexual Relationship with Huesby During Counseling Session

Huesby came under investigation on Aug. 28, when officers arrived at the Austin Centers for Exceptional Students in Peoria, after the school's superintendent discovered "inappropriate text messages" between a 17-year-old student at the school and Huesby, who was a Therapeutic Support staff member.

"Earlier in the day, a school counselor conducted a regularly scheduled counseling session with a student, and the student wanted to talk about an incident involving the victim," read a portion of the court documents. "The student said she and the victim were hanging out on [Aug. 27] and the victim told the student that [the victim] and a staff member had a sexual relationship."

Video of Huesby and the Student Engaging in Sexual Acts was Shared on a Social Media Group

The victim, per investigators, also had a video that shows the student and Huesby having sexual contact. Later on, court documents state that another student revealed, during a counseling session, the existence of a social media group chat where someone shared a video that depicted the victim and Huesby having sexual contact.

"After the discovery, Charlotte was placed on administrative leave, and Charlotte was not made aware of the allegations against her," investigators wrote.

Victim's Father was Told Huesby was an 18-Year-Old School Senior with Whom His Son was in a Relationship with

The victim's father told officials that he was under the impression that his child was in a relationship with an 18-year-old girl named "Angie," who he believed to be a high school senior. The father later told investigators that his child had confessed that 'Angie' and Huesby were the same person.

The father also told investigators that since 2024, the victim had spent "nearly every weekend with Charlotte and most of the 2025 summer break living with Charlotte." The father also said he "never knew that Charlotte was 24 and an employee at [his child's] school."

Huesby and the Student Engaged in Sexual Intercourse at a Hotel, Told Him She Wanted Him to Impregnate Her

The victim, according to police, said during a forensic interview that he and Charlotte "began dating about weeks after meeting" at school in 2024, and have had sexual contact on a regular basis. At one point, Huesby got a hotel for a night, invited the victim over, recorded them having intercourse, and told him he wanted him to impregnate her.

On Sept. 3, police say they spoke with Huesby, where she admitted to having a relationship with the victim, and admitted to having sexual contact with the victim about 10 to 15 times. She was arrested following the interview.

School Releases Statement, Confirms Huesby Has Been Terminated

According to court documents, Huesby had been employed for six years at ACES, but the school never had any prior concerns about her. The school released a statement to FOX 10 confirming Huesby had been fired.

"On August 28, 2025, The ACES learned of a potential case of misconduct involving a paraprofessional employee and a high school student which allegedly took place outside of school hours and off campus. The ACES promptly notified law enforcement officials. The individual in question was immediately suspended, and a complete investigation was initiated. The staff member's employment was terminated from our Peoria location on August 29th. On Sept 3rd, we learned from the authorities that the former employee was taken into police custody. All individuals employed by The ACES are required to undergo comprehensive initial and ongoing federal, state, and local criminal background checks, routine drug testing, and maintain a current Arizona IVP fingerprint clearance card. As we have done over the last 30 years, The ACES will continue to place the welfare and safety of our students as our highest priority."

According to the Maricopa County Superior Court's website, Huesby is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 11.