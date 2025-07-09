Female Southampton PE Teacher Charged with Sexually Assaulting Underage Boys, Girls

A former teacher from Chippenham has been charged with 13 sexual offences against three children.

Bronwen James, 29, is scheduled to appear before Salisbury Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 9, as reported by the Gazette & Herald.

According to Wiltshire Police, James taught PE at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham, as well as Bitterne Park School in Southampton.

"She faces charges relating to sexual activity and communications against three children over a three-year period," said a police spokesperson. The former PE teacher is facing 13 charges of sexual activity and communications with children.

James is facing the following charges:

Three counts of penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15

Three counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with girl 13 to 15

Four counts of sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 17 as an adult abusing a position of trust

Two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child

One count of making an indecent image of a child, category C

School Wrote a Letter to Parents, Describing the Situation as 'Difficult News'

After James was charged, Bitterne Park school in Southampton wrote to parents at the school and described the situation as "difficult news."

"Wiltshire Police have been investigating a former teacher at our school in relation to their conduct towards young people," the statement read. "Today, they are sending out a press release to the media to announce that former PE teacher, Bronwyn (preferred name Bronwen) James, faces charges relating to sexual activity and communications against three children, over a three year period."

"Bronwen James taught PE at Bitterne Park School until she left in 2022 and then at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham."

"At the request of the police, we have not shared this information earlier to avoid impacting the outcome of the investigation. However, now that Ms James has been charged and is due to appear in court on July 9, I wanted to provide you with information."

The school has urged parents and pupils to follow police advice and not speculate on the situation. The spokesperson continued, "This news may impact individual students differently and we have been working with the local authority to ensure that when students arrive in school, support is available for any student who may want to talk through any concerns."

"Students are able to talk to their tutor, members of the pastoral team or any member of staff who they feel supported by at school.

"The police advice is not to comment or speculate on any social media posts as this may impact the legal case as it goes to court.

"We would ask that you support the police by following this advice.

"We encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact the police on 101 where they can speak with an officer, in confidence."