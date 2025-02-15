Female Rockdale Teacher Who Had a Sexual Relationship with Student, Gave Birth to Teen's Child, Avoids Prison

A former teacher at Rockdale High School who had a child with a 17-year-old student was placed on felony probation Friday.

As reported by KWTX, Shawnee Nicole Despain, 26, pleaded guilty in November to improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and left her punishment up to 20th State District Judge John W. Youngblood.

Despain was Sentenced to 10 Years of Probation, Ordered to Pay $3,000 Fine and Forfeit Teaching License

During a sentencing hearing Friday, Milam County District Attorney Brian Price argued that Despain deserved prison time, telling the judge if the case involved a male teacher preying on a female student, there would be no question that he would go to prison. Price told Youngblood there should be no difference because Despain is a woman.

Youngblood placed Despain on felony probation for 10 years, fined her $3,000 and ordered her to forfeit her teaching license. He also ordered sex offender evaluation for her and any treatment recommended by probation officials. The offense for which she pleaded guilty does not require sex offender registration.

"My argument to the judge was she was in a position of power and trust over her students and she used that to abuse this young man, and that is going to affect him his entire life," Price said. "People put in a position of authority and trust should be held to a higher standard, not a lower one."

Despain Gave Birth to 17-Year-Old Student's Child As a Result of the Sexual Relationship

Despain resigned from her job at Rockdale High School in September 2023 after an investigation revealed Despain had a sexual relationship with a student. That relationship produced a child, which DNA testing showed did not belong to Despain's husband, Price said.

Investigators searching Despain's phone found text messages confirming the relationship in which they professed their love for each other. Also, a search of Despain's Snapchat account revealed a video that showed her and the student having sex, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation also revealed the student and Despain were alone at her home when her husband was away. A review of school surveillance cameras also showed they were alone in Despain's classroom on at least four occasions, including for about three hours on Labor Day 2023, when the school was closed, and for about 90 minutes on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.