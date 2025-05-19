Female Riverview Teacher Accused Of Engaging in Sexual Acts with Student in Classroom

A teacher at Riverview High School was arrested Friday after being accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to detectives, they started investigating 27-year-old Brooke Anderson after they received reports about an inappropriate between the educator and a male student.

Anderson, Student Started the Relationship with Explicit Text Messages Before it Escalated to Sexual Acts in Classroom

After interviewing the student, detectives reported that the relationship began in September 2024 with explicit text message exchanges. In the weeks leading up to the arrest, the relationship escalated, and detectives said the student told them about multiple instances of sexual activity, the most recent occurring in Anderson's classroom the morning of her arrest.

"This teacher betrayed the trust of a student, a school, and an entire community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "What should have been a safe, supportive environment for learning was exploited for abuse. Her actions are criminal, calculated, and deeply disturbing."



Anderson Charged with Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Anderson and charged her with unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.