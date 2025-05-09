Female Pflugerville ISD Staff Member Charged with Sexting, Kissing Student in Incident Caught on Camera

A former Pflugerville ISD employee is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of grooming a high school student.

Marissa Juarez, 28, is facing charges of child grooming and online solicitation of a minor - both third-degree felonies - stemming from an arrest on May 2. She bonded out of jail on May 4, as reported by KVUE.

Juarez Discussed Sexual Fantasies with Student, Spoke of Marijuana Use, Kiss They Shared on School Grounds

According to an arrest affidavit, Juarez frequently communicated with a Pflugerville High School student on the social media platform Snapchat, with many of the messages describing explicit sexual fantasies.

Juarez also talked about potentially using marijuana with the minor, and a kiss they shared at the school on April 22, that police said had been caught on camera.

Juarez Fired in the Wake of the Allegations

According to Pflugerville ISD, Juarez was an administrative assistant with the district and was hired in August 2024.The district said as soon as the allegation was reported, Juarez was placed on administrative leave "and the matter was promptly referred to law enforcement for investigation."

Juarez is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD. "The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority," a spokesperson for the school district said.

"We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities as they continue their investigation. Due to the ongoing nature of the legal process and privacy considerations, we cannot provide further details at this time," the statement continued.