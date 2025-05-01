Female Pennsylvania Teacher Charged with Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with Student 12 Times

A Pennsylvania teacher is facing 63 charges for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Michelle Mercogliano, 35, a special education teacher at Conestoga High School, was charged Wednesday by the Tredyffrin Township police.

Mecogliano's charges stem from an investigation that began on Monday when police received a report from a male teenage student's family members.

Mercogliano and the Student Had Sex About 12 Times at Her Parents' House, Bought Him Medical Marijuana

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WPVI, the student says they had sex about 12 times since February. The sexual encounters allegedly took place at Mercogliano's parents' house in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Court documents also say she purchased medical marijuana for the student about 15 times. An online post from the school district shows Mercogliano is an academic support teacher for ninth through 12th grade, and also works as an adjunct professor at Immaculata University, teaching Italian.

She is facing a long list of charges, including school - intercourse/sexual contact with student, unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses and other offenses. According to police sources, she is not yet in custody. The Chester County DA's Office says Mercogliano is being cooperative and expected to surrender with her attorney present.

"Parents and students should be able to trust their teachers. The Defendant broke the law and destroyed that trust. It will not be tolerated," Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said in a statement.

School District Issues Statement, Says Mercogliano Placed on Leave in the Wake of the Allegations Against Her

The Tredyffrin Easttown School District says Mercogliano has been placed on leave. She began teaching at Conestoga in the fall. She was also a teacher at Hillside Elementary School from 2019 to 2024 and a paraprofessional at Hillside Elementary and Valley Forge Elementary Schools from 2014 to 2018, according to the district.

"We have no information at this time to indicate that the criminal investigation involves other students. However, if you have details you believe are relevant to this investigation, please contact Tredyffrin Township Police at 610-644-3221," Superintendent of Schools Richard Gusick said in a statement.