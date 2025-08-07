Female Pennsylvania Corrections Officer Accused of Having Sexual Relationships with Multiple Inmates, Stealing Their Identities

A former corrections officer at SCI Forest is facing charges in regards to alleged sexual contact with multiple inmates and her use of the computer database to steal the identities of other inmates, according to Attorney General Dave Sunday.

In a press release on Wednesday, Sunday said 35-year-old Kristina Miller, of McKean County, was charged with felony counts of institutional sexual assault and unlawful use of a computer, along with several misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit identity theft and conspiracy to commit theft by deception. She was arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 6, and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the criminal conduct allegedly happened between 2020 and 2023, when Miller was a corrections officer at the Forest County facility. The investigation showed that she allegedly repeatedly engaged in sexual relationships with three inmates, according to Sunday.

Miller also allegedly accessed the prison's inmate database to obtain personal information, which she shared with a co-conspirator to further a financial fraud scheme.

"Corrections officers are critical public servants essential to maintaining the integrity and security of our prison and jail systems," Sunday said. "This defendant is accused of abusing her position of authority while engaging in multiple criminal acts. This conduct violated the trust placed in her to protect her community and can undermine the integrity of our correctional institutions."

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General's Organized Crime Section. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.