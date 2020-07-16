Three passengers inside a Spirit Airlines flight were arrested as they allegedly attacked the flight workers at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. The three women passengers, Tymaya Wright, 20, Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, can be seen in a video that has become viral on social media platforms, beating the workers after their flight got delayed.

The trio is currently facing battery chargers. As per the American carrier Spirit Airlines, three of their employees suffered injuries after the women started attacking following the flight delay. Police reports allege that the women pelted the workers with the help of "with miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food," as reported by 10.com.

Women Assault Flight Staff

The incident was captured on camera outside the gate of a flight which was going to Philadelphia. In the footage, the women can be initially seen throwing things at the staff before rushing towards the desk and attacking at least one of the staff. The arrest documents as reported by the Mirror say that the victims got punched and kicked in different parts of their bodies numerous times.

All of the three women arrested are from Philadelphia. Tymaya Wright got arrested on charges of touch or strike battery and petit theft for allegedly taking the phone of a Spirit employee. Dixon and Ferguson got arrested on charges of battery.

A spokesman for Spirit Airlines mentioned, "We thank our team members for their professionalism and quick actions, and we also thank the Broward Sheriff's Office for their assistance at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport yesterday.

"Three guests became combative following a delayed flight, and they were arrested for physically assaulting our team members. Three of our team members sustained minor injuries," the spokesperson further mentioned while referring to the shocking incident. The investigation is still going on.