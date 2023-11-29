Female Passenger Forcibly Performs Oral Sex on Male Co-Passenger Until He 'Stopped Resisting' on Russia-Bound Flight

A woman has been detained in Moscow after allegedly giving oral sex to a male stranger sitting next to her on a tourist flight from Antalya.

Passengers and crew clapped and cheered when police came on board and detained the woman, named Valeria, 29, at Vnukovo airport in the Russian capital, as reported by DailyMail.

The Victim Resisted at First But Then Gave in to the Woman's Advances

The alleged sexual encounter happened on a five-hour Pobeda Airlines flight, with children among the passengers. The man sitting next to her in economy class initially tried to resist her and push her away but then gave in to her advances, according to witnesses.

"On a flight from Antalya to Moscow, a female passenger went on a rampage and [orally] raped her [male] neighbour," according to major Russian news outlet Gazeta.ru.

"She pulled down his trousers and committed violent acts of a sexual nature," the outlet noted. "Later the neighbour stopped resisting. All this happened in front of the flight attendants and other passengers."

Valeria Also Smoked an E-Cigarette Onboard, Tried to Bribe the Flight Crew

Reports said she had been 'intoxicated' when she boarded the flight in Turkey. During the flight she "scratched the flight crew" and smoked an e-cigarette despite repeated demands to stop doing so, according to reports citing eyewitnesses.

Valeria even demanded hot water and then poured it onto the floor. When the flight landed at Vnukovo airport, she sought to bribe the flight crew with an American one hundred dollar bill to hush up her behaviour, it was alleged.

A stewardess put the bank note in the rubbish bin and Valeria was then seen emptying the trash onto the floor of the plane and retrieving the money.

She told BAZA media that she had no regrets over her antics on the plane. "Everything was fine," she said. "I had a good time on the plane. Well, that's a little more than that." She claimed that she had been fined 500 roubles - $5.60 - over her behaviour, she said.