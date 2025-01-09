Female Ohio Teacher's Aide Arrested for Raping Teenage Student with Intellectual Disability

A teacher's aide in Ohio has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenage student with the mental capacity of a 9-year-old after the victim's mother caught the 45-year-old woman at her house with her son.

Christin Coble, a paraprofessional for the Woodmore Local School District, has been charged with felony rape after being caught with the 15-year-old victim on Monday at his home in Sandusky County.

Victim's Mother Caught Coble at Her House Despite Classes Being Cancelled Over Extreme Weather



The teen's mother told local ABC affiliate WTVG that he has an intellectual disability and was home that day due to their school district being closed for inclement weather. "Our family is absolutely devastated over all of this," the mom told the outlet.

While they're keeping most details private, the underage victim's mother confirmed to WTVG that she called the police on Coble after finding her at her house with her son.

"The investigation is still ongoing, and there may be some additional charges," Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton told local outlets. Coble appeared in court Wednesday and was granted a $100,000 bond. Her case will be presented to a grand jury.

"While the District cannot comment on an ongoing investigation or the personally identifiable information of students, the District's primary concern is always the safety and well-being of its students," Woodmore Superintendent Dr. Schaeffer told WTVG.

Coble May Also Face Burglary Charges

A law firm representing the victim's family on Wednesday said the teen and his mother had been through "an unimaginable 48 hours." In addition to rape, police are weighing possible charges of burglary related to how Coble allegedly entered the victim's home.