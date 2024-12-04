Female Ohio Prison Employee Who Engaged in Sexual Acts with Inmate, Manipulated Security Measures to Avoid Getting Caught, Sentenced

Amber N. Kaufman, a 33-year-old woman from Orient, Ohio, has been found guilty of sexual battery and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Kaufman, a former employee of Aramark, was also classified as a Tier I sex offender, requiring her to register for 15 years.

Kaufman Manipulated Security Measures to Create Opportunities for Unsupervised Encounters with Inmate

As reported by the Scioto Post, the charges against Kaufman stem from an incident on June 23, 2024, at the detention facility where she was employed. Kaufman engaged in sexual conduct with inmate Christian N. Bradford, who was serving time for child sex crime convictions at the Orient Correctional Institution.

Court records revealed that Kaufman used her position to manipulate security measures, creating opportunities for unsupervised encounters with Bradford. During these encounters, Kaufman reportedly engaged in sexual acts with Bradford, including an incident captured on security footage in the facility's dry goods area.

Officers Became Suspicious After Noticing Kaufman Disappearing for Extended Periods of Time, Security Footage Confirmed Inappropriate Conduct

The investigation began after correctional officers noticed Kaufman disappearing for extended periods. Security camera footage corroborated allegations of inappropriate conduct, leading to Kaufman's indictment on sexual battery charges, a third-degree felony.

Kaufman initially pleaded not guilty but was convicted during her court proceedings. The case underscores the severity of her actions as a breach of professional and ethical standards.

Aramark - a food and services provider to the Orient Correctional Institution and Kaufman's employer at the time - has not commented further on the case but previously emphasized its commitment to maintaining the safety and integrity of correctional facilities.