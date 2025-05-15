Female Nebraska School Teacher Accused of Having a Sexual Relationship with Student After Buying Him Alcohol, Tobacco

A former teacher at a Northeast Nebraska school district is facing charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Britanny Stanek, 34, who worked for Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools, is facing three charges: one count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Stanek Accused of Buying Two Students Alcohol, Tobacco, Texts Exchanged with One of Them Revealed the Sexual Relationship

According to court documents, a Cuming County Deputy said that on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, they were told to contact the superintendent of Bancroft-Rosalie Schools. The superintendent told the deputy that a school employee may have had a sexual relationship with a student.

This employee, identified as Stanek, reportedly admitted to other school staff members that she had bought alcohol and tobacco for two students. Court documents confirm both students are minors.

The deputy was given text messages that were between the students and Stanek, which implied a relationship between Stanek and one of the students. These text messages were reportedly given to the school by one of the students' parents, who then gave them to the deputy.

The deputy says they then interviewed the two students, and both admitted to Stanek buying them alcohol and nicotine pouches. One of the students admitted to having a sexual relationship with Stanek.

Stanek was Placed on Leave in the Wake of The Allegatioons, Later Resigned from Her Position

The next day, Thursday, May 1, Stanek was arrested at her home and booked into the Thurston County Jail. Online court documents show Stanek has posted bond and been released. Her next court date is Wednesday, June 11, for her preliminary hearing.

Kyle Elsasser, Bancroft-Rosalie's Director of Secondary Education, says Stanek has submitted her resignation and is no longer employed by the district. According to Elsasser, when the district learned of the allegation against Stanek, she was put on administrative leave so the investigation could be carried out.