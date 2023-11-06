Female Missouri Teacher's Aide Arrested for Having Sexual Summer Fling with Student

A former teacher's aide in the Kelly School District is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, is currently facing two counts of having sexual intercourse with a student, in a relationship that went on for an extended period of time.

According to court records available to the general public, Kirker engaged in a sexual and inappropriate relationship with the student in the Spring and continued seeing the individual, who was below the age of 18, throughout the summer break.

In the wake of the allegations, Kelly School District authorities have confirmed that Kirker is no longer employed with the district.

Speaking to the media, Bradley J. Kolwyck, PhD, superintendent of schools at Scott County R-IV School Dist, released a statement explaining why he can't release the finer details of the case.

"This is a personnel matter, and I cannot speak to the specifics of the situation. I can, however, tell you that we take allegations of employee misconduct seriously and act immediately to ensure the wellbeing of students and staff," Kolwyck said. "We are cooperating with law enforcement and appreciate their prompt assistance with this matter."

Kirker is currently being held without bond. She is set to face a judge sometime on Monday, November 6.