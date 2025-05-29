Female Missouri Teacher Accused of Taking Student Out of Class to Her Residence to Engage in Sexual Acts

A McDonald County High School science teacher was arrested Friday in connection with having a sexual relationship with a student.

Joelle Stark, 40, of Anderson, Mo., has been charged with second degree statutory rape. She was released from the McDonald County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Stark Allegedly Inappropriately Touched Student in Class While Other Students Were Doing Their School Work

A former McDonald County High School student reported to authorities that Stark engaged in a sexual relationship with him between August 2016 and May 2018, according to court documents.

He reported that Stark would inappropriately touch him when he was in school and was a teacher's assistant, according to court documents. He said other students in the classroom were doing their school work when he was touched inappropriately, according to court documents.

Stark Allegedly Got the Student Out of Class, Then Took Him to Her Residence to Engage in Sexual Intercourse

The victim reported that Stark was in charge of the prom and would write notes to get him out of class, then take him to her residence in McDonald County to have sex, court documents state. He also reported that he would go Stark's classroom when no one was there and kiss her before going to his next class, according to court documents.

A post was made on the McDonald County R-1 School District's Facebook page stating that district leaders were recently informed by law enforcement of an investigation involving a district teacher who was immediately placed on administrative leave.

The district is fully cooperating with the McDonald County Sheriff's Office as the legal process moves forward, the post states. Because this is an active investigation, no further information can be shared at this time, the post states.