Female Missouri School Teacher Who Sent Sexually-Explicit Videos to Student, Pressured Him into Engaging in Sexual Acts, Walks Away with Probation

A former St. James High School special education teacher accused of several sex crimes against a student has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

As previously reported, On October 23, 2024, prosecutors charged Rikki Lyn Laughlin, with felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Tamper or Attempt to Tamper with a Victim in a Felony Prosecution, Statutory Rape - 2nd Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, Furnishing Pornographic Material to a Minor, and Sexual Trafficking Of A Child - 2nd Degree - Under 18 Years of Age.

On July 24, 2025, she pleaded guilty to Endangering The Welfare Of A Child Creating Substantial Risk- 1st Degree - 1st Offense - No Sexual Conduct, as reported by KRCG-TV. As part of her plea deal, she was sentenced to five years of probation.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by local news outlet KSDK, the Maries County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation against Laughlin after receiving a tip from a Phelps County detective on Oct. 19 about an inappropriate relationship at the school.

The investigation found that Laughlin was sending sexually-explicit videos to a 16-year-old student. When the 16-year-old victim was interviewed, he said Laughlin reached out to him on Snapchat. The victim said the conversations escalated quickly and Laughlin sent him nude photos and videos of herself. He said she also requested he send nude photos of himself, which he did on two occasions.

The victim said Laughlin also tried to solicit sex from the victim. According to the probable cause statement, the victim said Laughlin told him to delete the photos and videos and said she could go to jail over what they were doing.