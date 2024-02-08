Female Minnesota Teacher, Coach Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl Student She Taught

A former teacher with the Pine Island School District has pleaded guilty to having sex with a student.

Lindsey Rose Schneeberger, 25 of Rochester, was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student Schneeberger taught and coached as a physical education teacher at Pine Island. Investigators say the sexual conduct happened at the educator's home in Rochester in 2023.

Schneeberger has now pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct. As previously reported, Schneeberger was charged on three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges also alleged penetration.

Schneeberger was Reported to Police After Teen's Mom Found Inappropriate Text Messages

Schneeberger was a former volleyball coach and physical education teacher for Pine Island Middle School, where she met the teenager. The sexual assaults are alleged to have happened between March 1, 2023, and May 15, 2023.

A family member reported to RPD on May 15, 2023, that she found inappropriate text messages between Schneeberger and the teenager that were concerning.

During an interview with law enforcement, the teenager said Schneeberger repeatedly sexually assaulted her, almost weekly for a period of time, after Schneeberger had groomed her for several months starting in August 2022. The sexual assaults began when the victim was 13 years old. Schneeberger is also alleged to have sent nude images of herself to the teenager.

Schneeberger Resigned Following Investigation, Started Teaching Job at Another School District

Schneeberger was placed on leave March 6, 2023, following an investigation, according to Pine Island Public School Superintendent Tamara Champa.

After resigning, the defendant had obtained another job in a school district roughly 13 miles due south. Schneeberger is currently employed by Byron Public Schools and the district learned of these charges only on Friday, according to a statement from Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck.

Schneeberger's sentencing is set for April 1 in Olmsted County District Court.