Female Milwaukee Teacher Accused Of Sending Explicit Texts, Money, Making Sexual Advances Towards Male Student Athletes

A Milwaukee high school teacher is facing four felony counts of sexual misconduct after allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior with multiple student athletes during the 2024-25 school year.

As reported by WISN, Erica Allemang-Reinke, 40, a teacher at Rufus King High School, was charged on Monday, April 21, with sexually inappropriate conduct involving several male athletes between September 2024 and April 2025.



Allemang-Reinke Accused of Sending Sexually-Explicit Texts to Students, Touching Them Inappropriately

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the local news outlet, Allemang-Reinke requested students' phone numbers, shared her location with them, sent late-night text messages about sexual dreams, made explicit comments, and engaged in unwanted touching.

She allegedly also gifted the students clothes and sent hundreds of dollars via Cash App to multiple students. One victim reported that the teacher offered to perform a sexual act on him after he lost a sporting event. Another student said she caressed his thigh in her classroom and attempted to sit on his lap. Multiple students described being manipulated through gifts and money.

"The defendant abused us not physically but mentally overpowering our brains, manipulating situations for her comfort and her needs," one student told investigators.

Allemang-Reinke Facing More Than Three Years in Prison, $10,000 Fine

Each felony count carries a maximum penalty of three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine. The investigation began on April 15 when students reported the inappropriate conduct to a school resource officer. The case was filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Three families retained attorney B'Ivory LaMarr, who said his office is also investigating. LaMarr's office has not filed a lawsuit against the teacher, school or district. In a letter to parents last week, the school said that the employee in question is not currently working in the building while the investigation is ongoing.